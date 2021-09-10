I wish summer wasn’t so damn close to being over. I need to try and use my pellet smoker until it’s officially too cold (I haven’t determined what that temperature is yet), so I’m clinging to every last warm ray of sun I can. Barbecue and smoked meats will never get old, at least to me. But with all this pumpkin spice talk—including the pumpkin spice latte’s early resurrection—I’ll begrudgingly join you in thinking about fall.

What’s goofy about this is that fall is my favorite season. I love the cooling weather, the colors, warm drinks, kicking around leaves, all that typical stuff. Taking a walk just feels best in fall. Long drives. I’m torn, though. Every year, I know I’m going to miss summer very much. Did I just out myself as a sap?

So to get into the mood, it’s time to start thinking about fall dishes to get myself mentally psyched up for what’s coming. Maybe it’s because I’ll be outside way less, but I feel like I end up spending a lot more time in the kitchen come October. Probably chopping root vegetables or something. Hopefully not chopping my finger.

There’s the obvious, like freshly picked apple-everything, Halloween candy, soups (of which you all have great opinions on), stews, squash, Thanksgiving stuff. Then there’s persimmons, football and tailgating food. Then there’s pumpkin picking and all that fun stuff too. I’m sure I’ve missed plenty. Of course, I do work for a food website. I could just look at what we’ve already written about; we really do have an inside scoop on the most delicious stuff. Might I recommend my mother’s super-easy French toast grilled cheese?

So, what fall food are you looking forward to the most? And what have I forgotten? Give me something to look forward to.