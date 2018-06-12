Food is delicious.
Wendy’s reveals full breakfast menu, swears it will get it right this time

Kate Bernot
Wendy’s admits it’s struggled with breakfast in the past. The chain’s prior breakfast efforts have been regional, piecemeal, and not terribly successful. But this time around, Wendy’s executives say the chain is going to nail its nationwide breakfast launch slated for early next year. At an investor’s conference this week, the company offered a first look at its full breakfast menu, which includes a Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and yes, a Frosty-ccino.

The presentation from Wendy’s U.S. & Chief Commercial Officer Kurt Kane promised the forthcoming breakfast menu would be “craveable and appealing to the masses.” The masses—by which I mean The Takeout staff—love honey-butter chicken, so this checks out.

Screenshot: Wendy’s

Some of the breakfast menu’s items were previously announced, but here’s the full sandwich lineup:

  • Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant
  • Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant
  • Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant
  • Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
  • Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
  • Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
  • Breakfast Baconator
  • Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
  • Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
  • Sausage, Egg & Cheese Burrito

Sides include Seasoned Potatoes, an Oatmeal Bar, Seasonal Fruit, and Sausage Gravy & Biscuit. Drinks include not just hot coffee but cold brew iced coffee and a Frosty-ccino (cold brew iced coffee with vanilla or chocolate Frosty flavor). As fans of the McAffogato, we have high hopes for that Frosty-ccino—and that Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

