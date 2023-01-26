Meet Vegeta, the Prince of All Seasonings

Dreary January is the best time for a comforting soup. The best cold-weather soups feature rich broth packed with flavor, a savory, aromatic blend of vegetables, herbs, and spices. But you know I love finding secret ingredients that make cooking a little easier and a lot more delicious, and I’ve recently come to rely on one that you’ll want to sprinkle in all your winter soups and stews. What is t his magical element? A seasoning blend called Vegeta.



Before one of you anime fans starts shouting, let me clarify that this product has nothing to do with the character from the show Dragon Ball Z of the same name. (I always thought that Vegeta was an odd name for an anime character, but whatever.) And no, this isn’t a newfangled seasoning blend, either, it’s one that’s been used in Eastern Europe since 1959, and is a household staple for many.

What is Vegeta?

Vegeta is a seasoning blend from Croatia composed of vegetables, spices, herbs, salt, and MSG (though t here is a version with no MSG as well ). The vegetables include parsnip, carrot, onion, potato, and celery; if that combo sounds familiar, that’s because this is essentially a dried mirepoix base with concentrated flavor. It’s also vegan, which is always a plus.

The blend is particularly popular in Eastern Europe. I purchase my Vegeta from a local Polish grocery store here in Chicago , and it’ s a product you can even find in some major supermarkets. Look for it in the section of Eastern European ingredients, or the all-purpose “ethnic” aisle . I t comes in a blue package; a cartoonish chef winks at you from the label.

How to use Vegeta in your cooking

I liken Vegeta seasoning to chicken bouillon powder, sans animal , and like bouillon, it’s extremely useful in the kitchen. You can use it in practically anything, including sauces, dressings, breading, roasts, marinades, casseroles, and sautées. I particularly like to sprinkle it in a brothy recipe like soup or stew. It adds a robust background flavor to virtually any dish, which means a pinch here or there will add that extra bit of savoriness that you’re always aiming for, but never quite seem to achieve.

You can even eat it as-is, sprinkling it dry on top of a finished dish— but some of the granulated veggie bits are pretty crunchy, so I generally prefer to incorporate it as an ingredient in whatever I’ m cooking . I can’t think of a dish that wouldn’t benefit from at least a dash of Vegeta. There are very few seasoning blends that I can consider all-purpose, but Vegeta is certainly one of them.

P ick up at least a small container of Vegeta if you spot it on your next grocery run . You’ll realize that your food finally has that last bit of flavor that you never knew it needed.