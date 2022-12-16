Increasingly luxurious plant-based steaks

We’ve tried enough plant-based meats to know that these imitations are not going anywhere anytime soon. But now that brands have mastered mimicry of “formed” meats like burgers and nuggets, the challenge is emulating whole cuts of meat , such as the filet mignon. Some brands, like Juicy Marbles, started ramping up this year with faux-meat filets made to replicate the look, taste, texture, and marbling of an honest- to- god hunk of steak . The next step, as it was for products like the Beyond Burger, will be getting these products (currently for at-home use) onto restaurant menus . A fancy night out at a steakhouse could soon come with a suitable vegan option .