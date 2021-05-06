Your toast cries out for Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust seasoning

Photo : Famartin ( Fair Use

If, like me, you’ve had “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” muted on Twitter for the last month, you may have missed this news: B&G Foods just released Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, a pre-mixed blend that reportedly tastes just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal in fairy dust form. According to a press release from the brand, Cinnadust has moved past the test-marketing phase and is now available online and at approximately 4,300 grocery stores nationwide.

Why not just mix up your own cinnamon-sugar blend? According to B&G, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend “is more complex than traditional cinnamon-sugar mixes and consists of the cereal’s famous cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla, and graham flavors.” The brand suggests sprinkling the blend on toast, yogurt, ice cream, fruit, or popcorn; mixing it into cookies, pancakes, oatmeal, or coffee (!), or whipping it into cream cheese or butter. Personally, I think it sounds awesome sprinkled over a scoop of peanut butter for my afternoon apple dippin’. I may also just keep some in my pockets so I can leave a sweetly scented trail behind me wherever I go. This is versatile stuff.

While last month’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp debacle was decidedly unsavory, I think we can safely allow this sweet seasoning blend to enter the lexicon. If you’d like to try it for yourself, the blend is available in a 13.75-ounce bottle, a 6.5-ounce bottle, and a 3.5-ounce bottle, the latter of which retails for just $2.99. And if you find anything other than cinnamon-sugar seasoning inside the bottle—like, say, crustaceans—you might just keep that one to yourself.