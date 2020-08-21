Cinnamon Toast Crunch is finally an acceptable condiment

Here’s a genius Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust serving suggestion: sprinkle it onto ice cream sandwiches Photo : B&G Foods

Cinnamon Toast Crunch will soon be available as a powdered seasoning blend, Cinnadust, launching at Sam’s Club in a few short weeks, and I will definitely buying some because I firmly believe that you can never have enough condiments. A little bit of condiment action can turn the plainest dish into something special, and there are not nearly enough seasonings that sit on the sweet side of the spectrum.

B&G Foods, the maker of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust, has assured us via email that this seasoning is “more complex than traditional cinnamon sugar mixes”—it also contains notes of vanilla, caramel, and graham crackers, giving us the full sugary cereal experience in powdered form. You can sprinkle it on ice cream. You can stir it into coffee. You can keep it in your purse or glove compartment to handle any dessert-related emergencies that arise while you’re out and about. You can dunk your hands in milk, coat them in Cinnadust, and lick it off your fingers one by one. The possibilities are endless!