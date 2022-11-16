Back in 2019, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said in an interview that he did not consider plant-based food to be a longterm trend, adding that customers shouldn’t expect plant-based foods to end up on Chipotle menus. Well, he must be eating his words now, because i n the last year alone, the chain not only put out a limited release of plant-based chorizo and put the “plant-based” label on its cauliflower rice, but also invested $50 million in Meati, a mushroom-based meat alternative brand. Sorry, Niccol, but it looks like plant-based meat will be here for a while .

If Chipotle’s journey isn’t proof enough, take a look at the variety of plant-based meat products we tasted in the past year alone. With one glaring exception, we discovered that these meat-free offerings can be a tasty alternative for almost every protein you crave.