Today, August 24, is National Waffle Day. Who doesn’t love a good waffle now and then? I grew up on Eggos. My favorite part was how each little dimple in every waffle became a pocket for butter and syrup—much more satisfying than pancakes. So I’ve got a soft spot for them, deep in my waffle place. To celebrate today’s “holiday,” Eggo has teamed up with Incogmeato (which is the best name ever) to make a chicken and buttermilk waffle bundle, 100% meatless and available for a limited time only.

Advertisement

According to a press release, the chicken (or chik’n) portion is Incogmeato’s vegan version of chicken tenders. It’s worth noting that the Eggos themselves aren’t vegan, because they contain egg as well as dairy. But the package should come as a welcome option to vegetarians.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make vegetarian foods more accessible for everyone, so we’re excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to put a delicious new spin on a beloved dish like chicken and waffles,” said marketing director Heidi Ray. “This limited-edition combo pack gives people another opportunity to see how delicious plant-based can be and experience our Chik’n Tenders that look, cook, taste and tear just like the real thing.” I didn’t realize tearing was a big part of the vegan chicken strip experience.

If the standard pack isn’t flavorful enough for you, there are two suggested recipes included in the box: a sriracha Chik’n and Waffles and a honey butter version.

I’ve previously tasted the Incogmeato vegan burger at home, and I remember it being pretty good, though Impossible still reigns supreme in my opinion. Still, the name “Incogmeato” is so good that you’ve got to give it some respect. Vegan chicken substitutes are the next big thing after meat-free burgers, as Beyond has released its own not-quite-poultry product, and Impossible is dropping vegan chicken nuggets in the fall. No word on whether or not those other faux chickens pair well with waffles, however.