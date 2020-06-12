The Gin Buck is a mixed drink you barely have to mix

It’s Friday. Time for another bonus cocktail edition of What’s In The House? in which Stephanie raids her aunt and uncle’s liquor cabinet to whip up a weekend-heralding beverage or two. Today’s lesson: how to make a Gin Buck.

The Gin Buck is a mixed drink for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with messy cocktail syrups, precise measurements, or fancy equipment. If you’re good at eyeballing, you won’t even need a shot glass for this one—it’s hard to get the ratios wrong here. And though there’s no cocktail shaker involved, we certainly recommend shaking and shimmying as you drink the finished product in your living room (or your aunt and uncle’s living room). For further inspiration, watch Stephanie and her lemon garnish cut a rug in the full video above. Cheers to Friday, everyone.