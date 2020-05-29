Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
VideoWhat's In The House?

Is there such a thing as a too-dirty martini?

The Takeout
Filed to:drinks
drinksBoozemartiniliquorgincocktails
3
Save

It’s Friday. Time for another bonus cocktail edition of What’s In The House? in which Stephanie raids her aunt and uncle’s liquor cabinet to whip up a weekend-heralding beverage or two. Today’s mixology course is a lesson in crafting the perfect dirty martini.

Like most cocktails worth your time, the martini is a drink and a snack all in one. Take advantage of the fact that you’re at home and don’t have to convey your embarrassing order to a bartender—plunk three, maybe six olives into your martini if you’re feeling it. Use a jigger to measure out the shots if you have one; it’ll provide the feeling of following a precise recipe. And of course, feel free to make it as dirty as you want...but maybe don’t add so much brine that the drink turns opaque.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Now we have two options for COVID-friendly dining, greenhouses and bell jars [UPDATED]

Last Call: Here’s a guide to preserving your family recipes

The Takeout’s fantasy food draft: Best pasta shapes

Can I substitute baking soda for baking powder in a recipe?

Latest on The Takeout

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement