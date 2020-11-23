Graphic : Allison Corr , Photo : Allison Robicelli

Is there anything more unifying than snacks? Snacking brings us all together in shared comfort and joy. That’s why The Takeout is pleased to present Snacksgiving: eight great recipes that snackify all of Thanksgiving’s classic dishes. Because when you celebrate with snacks, you can eat all day long, instead of waiting around for the main event at dinnertime. Snacks don’t require utensils or plates, freeing you from excess cleanup. Snacks aren’t going to come out of the oven underdone or overdone, leaving you cursing your meat thermometer. And snacks are the ultimate come-as-you-are food, inviting us to be our truest selves instead of standing on ceremony. Please enjoy the following recipes, and raise a glass to new traditions.