Green bean casserole dip brings Thanksgiving to your couch

After 11 long months, it is at last time for every American to participate in the argument over whether or not green bean casserole is actually good. I did not partake in this Thanksgiving tradition until my Midwestern in-laws introduced me to this dish in my twenties, and I can say that, much like marmite or haggis, a gloppy mixture of canned green beans, packaged fried onions, and condensed cream of mushroom soup is an acquired taste you need to be trained to like from infancy. My husband, who grew up with this casserole, agrees that the recipe is terrible for so many reasons: the slimy texture, the atrocious color, the concerning levels of sodium. Yet, for some reason, he still likes it.



No matter what side of the fence you’re on, in most states it’s legally required that green bean casserole grace your Thanksgiving table, or else the ghost of Ben Franklin will haunt you. Even though Snacksgiving might be a holiday we at The Takeout made up, I’m not about to risk having our holiday ruined by spooky ghosts in pantaloons. I’m making what green bean casserole should taste like, and I’m making it as a dip. As we all know that dip—along with sandwiches and pizza—is one of the top three food groups, it is the ideal vehicle to forever change your idea of what green bean casserole can be.

Photo : Allison Robicelli

Green Bean Casserole Dip

Makes approx. 1 quart of dip

1 large shallot (about the size of a golf ball), minced fine

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. olive oil

10 oz. bag of fresh trimmed green beans, cut into 1/8" pieces

8 oz. cremini mushrooms, stems removed and roughly chopped

3/4 tsp. kosher salt, plus extra to taste

1/2 tsp. pepper, plus extra to taste

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 1/2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 cup sour cream

3/4 cup French fried onions, plus extra for sprinkling over the top

In a skillet over high heat, melt the butter with the olive oil and add the shallots with a pinch of salt. Cook while stirring occasionally until the shallots are golden brown, about five minutes. Add the chopped mushrooms and continue to cook for another 2-3 minutes until they’ve released most of their liquid, then add the green beans, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Cover with a lid, reduce heat to medium, and allow the green beans to steam for 8-10 minutes, until the green beans are fully cooked with just a little bit of bite to them.

Remove the lid, then stir in the Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and apple cider vinegar. Cook for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, just to get all the flavors to meld together. Put the mixture in a bowl, then cool completely.

Once cool, stir in the Greek yogurt, sour cream, and French fried onions, then let it sit for a minimum of one hour. Before serving, give it a taste, add additional seasoning as desired, then cover with more crispy French fried onions. Serve with a selection of your favorite crackers.