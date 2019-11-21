Thanksgiving flavors take Chex Mix to the big kids’ table





Welcome to Snacksgiving, where we bring you classic Thanksgiving dishes in the form of poppable, dippable, shareable bites.

America, I am angry at you for not informing me how freaking delicious Chex Mix is. I’ve never seen it at a party, never made it myself—I’ve known of its existence, but it has never once occurred to me to revisit it until we began Snacksgiving preparations at The Takeout. My colleagues are based in the Midwest, and Chex Mix seemed like a very Midwest thing, so I figured I’d take a seasonal stab at it. Dear god, people. My mind has been blown, pieced back together, and then blown again for emphasis.



As I’ve been admonishing people for keeping this secret from me, I’ve been informed that everyone just assumed Chex Mix’s brilliance was general public knowledge. But I had no idea. And that begs the question: Why are people not talking about Chex Mix all the damn time? Is it related to the fact that, after I developed this recipe, I ate 10 cups of Chex Mix in under an hour because I was physically unable to stop myself?

You should make yourself this Chex Mix immediately, because there’s no reason you should have to wait until Thanksgiving to feel the levels of joy I am currently experiencing. I hope that it changes your life, just as it’s changed mine.

Snacksgiving Chex Mix

3 cups Rice Chex

3 cups Corn Chex

1 cup mini pretzels

1 cup chopped pecans

1 box stuffing mix

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1 1/2 tsp. dried sage

1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. poultry seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/2 cups dried cranberries

Heat oven to 265 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pour the Chex, pretzels, pecans, and stuffing mix into a roasting pan. In a separate bowl, mix together the melted butter, sage, garlic powder, poultry seasoning, and kosher salt, then drizzle over the Chex Mix and toss well to coat. Bake for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes, until golden, toasty, and fragrant.



When the Chex Mix is hot out of the oven, add the cranberries, toss well, and allow to cool completely before serving.