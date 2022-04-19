4. Target

Rewards? Yes. Every time you scan your Target Circle barcode or enter your phone number, you get back 1% of that purchase along with a certain number of votes that you can cast on which charities Target should support. You can also earn rewards on qualifying purchases (typically spending X amount of dollars on a particular brand), and on your birthday your entire purchase will be 5% off.

What else the app has to offer: You can place pickup and delivery orders right in the app. Target Circle members are also given special offers to clip in the app—be sure to scan your barcode at checkout to make sure those coupons are counted. You can also check to see if certain products are available at other locations in real time, which is helpful if you’re shopping for something specific.

Worth downloading? Sure, why not! The rewards aren’t the most, uh, rewarding—I’ve been a member since 2019 and my lifetime cash back earnings amount to less than $20, plus I’m not sure how much those votes for donations really count. But there are some worthwhile coupons, and if you’re relying more heavily on pickup and delivery for grocery runs these days, this is an easy way to do it.

