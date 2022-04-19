Gone, it seems, are the days of clipping physical coupons in order to get the best deals at grocery stores—but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals to be had. Enter the mobile apps, those handy little widgets that live in our phones. Just as mobile apps can make the fast food ordering process smoother and cheaper, many of the nation’s leading grocery store chains have introduced apps to enhance the shopping experience.
But not every grocery store app fulfills its promise to make your shopping trips better. Which ones are worth it and which are just taking up space in your phone? Here’s our definitive ranking, from worst to best.