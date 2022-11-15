Grocery prices are pretty unnerving right now, which means Thanksgiving isn’t going to come cheap this year. Some stores are trying to find ways to ease the pain for shoppers with special promotions. ALDI, for example, is “rewinding” prices on Thanksgiving ingredients to their 2019 cost. And now Target has assembled a Thanksgiving dinner that should cost you around $25.

What’s included in Target’s $25 Thanksgiving bundle

Per an email sent to The Takeout, the items on Target’s list will vary in price by location, but are curated to be generally cost-effective and convenient. The bundled shopping list, which you can view here, includes of all the staple ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal:



Good & Gather Premium Turkey Breast for $9.90 (at $0.99/lb for a 10-lb. turkey breast)

Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey for $2.49

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy for $1.99

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes for $2.99

Good & Gather Frozen Whole Kernel Yellow Corn for $0.89

Market Pantry Jellied Cranberry Sauce for $1.49

Favorite Day Wheat Dinner Rolls for $3.99

This list, consisting mainly of items from Target house brands Good & Gather and Market Pantry, covers all the basics, minus kitchen staples like butter, salt, black pepper, and milk. Wherever the turkey breast isn’t available, the shopping list subs in a Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey, which costs a few more dollars depending on weight. Also, there’s no dessert, but still, this is a pretty good deal.

Target also carries a good variety of other sides for under $5, including green beans for $2.99 and Maple Bourbon Mini Sweet Potatoes for $3.99, along with premade macaroni and cheese for $4.59.

One benefit of the $25 bundle is that most of the stuff barely needs any preparation. The turkey breast just needs to be popped in the oven , and the Stove Top stuffing can even be made in the microwave. If you’re looking for a low-stress meal covering the basics, you could do a lot worse than this, especially if you have a small kitchen or if you’re hosting a small gathering of four to five people.

It’s good to know that there’s still affordable grocery store options around the biggest food holiday of the year. With ALDI’s deals, Trader Joe’s heat-and-eat offering s, precooked Thanksgiving turkeys from a variety of fast food joints, Target’s $25 bundle, and the option of going out to a restaurant, you have a lot of creative choices for surviving T urkey D ay.



