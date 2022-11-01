Last year, it was supply chain and labor issues at the plants. This year, it’s a bird flu that’s making it harder to find your Thanksgiving turkey—the disease took out 5.4 million turkeys between January and July alone. If you didn’t know that turkey prices are at a premium and consumer shortages are once again nigh, well, now you do. And thus 2022 begins to draw to a fitting close.

I, for one, am reluctant to fight with Granny Annie at the supermarket over the last unseasoned, uncooked Butterball. I am also tired from this mess of a year, for which my mantra has been “take the path of least resistance.” And so, my argument is: why bother when I can instead let someone else do all the hard work?

Think about everything that goes into a Thanksgiving turkey dinner. Sourcing. Brining. Stuffing. Roasting. Deep-frying. Taking the blame if the white meat comes out dry. Whatever. You don’t need to take on any of it.

Because here’s the thing: While factors like turkey shortages impact the Joneses you’re trying to keep up with, big brands have their own sway… and thus their own stock. With all things considered, I’m pro letting pros do the work. And if you want to jump aboard this bandwagon with me, I’m sharing some tips for how to do it, because we at The Takeout give thanks for the option to take out. Here’s where to get your fully dressed, fully cooked turkey when you don’t feel like making one yourself.