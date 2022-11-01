Amid rising inflation and a seemingly never-ending increase in food prices, there remains one beacon of hope in the grocery landscape: ALDI. The chain has managed to keep its prices on items like fresh produce 20-40% lower than its competitors, Reuters reports, and the low prices have caused even more people to start shopping there. Over the past year, ALDI has seen a growth of one million new customers.



That increase in business makes it even easier for ALDI to introduce new promotions and deals, and starting tomorrow, the grocery chain is introducing the Thanksgiving Price Rewind, which offers new, lower pricing specifically around typical holiday dinner ingredients.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S., said in a press release sent to The Takeout. “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us.”

What is ALDI’s Thanksgiving Price Rewind?

From November 2 to November 29, ALDI will be “rewinding” prices on traditional holiday items to match the cost of those items in 2019. According to a press release sent to The Takeout, those discounts will be as much as 30% off the current in-store price.

ALDI says some featured items that will have prices rewound include:

Brie cheese

Prosciutto

Cornbread stuffing

Mini quiches

Mini marshmallows

Green beans

Fresh brown-and-serve rolls

Macarons

Apple pie

Wine

All sale items will be marked with a rewind icon in the store and in local ads so you can plan your shopping trip accordingly.

The biggest hurdle with this deal could be supplies running out: Reuters reports that ALDI’s ability to keep prices so low is in part due to its abbreviated in-store offerings. And we know that other hot-ticket holiday items, like its collection of advent calendars (also on sale starting tomorrow, November 2), have a tendency to sell out quickly. If you want to make the most of this deal, head to the store tomorrow and scoop up as many non-perishables as you can for your holiday meal, just in case.



