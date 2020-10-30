Taco Bell ditches spuds, rakes in dough

Photo : Vadim Dmitriyev Photography ( Getty Images )

Taco Bell has broken a lot of hearts this year. Goodbye, 7-Layer Burrito. Ciao, Mexican Pizza. Rest easy, Nachos Supreme. And 86 the potatoes. These moves felt brutal and senseless in a world of chaos and despair. Now Taco Bell’s menu is slim and almost aerodynamic.

But hey, Taco Bell’s made a shitload of money!

Business Insider reports that Taco Bell’s systemwide sales rose 5% in the last quarter. That’s a lot of samoleans. Some of it had to do with the Grilled Cheese Burrito (which, in my opinion, was only okay), and some of it had to do with the family-style party packs of tacos, burritos, and nachos. And yes, a lot of it had to do with the fact that the menu changed so much. Also, I personally probably had about 65 meals from there since the beginning of the pandemic.

As an aside, technically the Mexican Pizza’s last day is supposed to be November 5, but it looks like many locations have already cut it from the menu. I was thinking about ordering one yesterday, and scrolling through the app, I realized that it was already gone. I raise my baby-sized fists to the sky and shake them in hopelessness!

Other fast food restaurants, notably McDonald’s, have been making similar moves by streamlining their menus. The removal of all-day breakfast was a tough one for a lot of people too. I mean, who hasn’t gotten to the drive-through at 10:31 AM to find out that the line had flipped over to lunch?

Right now there’s no plans for Taco Bell to slash anything else for the moment, but you never know. But hey, the McRib is coming back!

