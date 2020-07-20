Taco Bell is removing the 7-Layer Burrito from its menu [Updated]

Photo : Mike Egerton - PA Images ( Getty Images )

Update, July 20, 2020: After sending a frantic email to Taco Bell on Friday about the fate of the beloved 7-L ayer B urrito, we have at last received an email confirming our worst suspicions:

“Taco Bell is simplifying its menu to streamline operations,” wrote the unfortunate PR rep who likely woke up this Monday morning to an inbox with tens of thousands of angry emails to respond to. “While some fan favorites like the 7-Layer Burrito, Potato Bites, and Loaded Grillers may be retiring from menus, we’re excited to permanently introduce the $1 Beef Burrito to the Cravings Value Menu and the return of the $5 Grande Nachos Box for a limited time.”

But here’s the problem, Taco Bell: the 7-L ayer B urrito has been a fast food staple for vegetarians for decades—to the meatless masses, it’s as iconic as the Big Mac, or a certain very special chicken sandwich. And why in God’s name would you ever 86 one of your most beloved menu items when it requires no special ingredients and takes all of 20 seconds to assemble ? Certainly all your locations will still have rice, beans, guac, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese in their kitchens. And considering that over the past year you’ve been bragging that your menu has been vegetarian-friendly long before the rest of the industry became infatuated with fake meat and cow farts... I mean, none of this makes any sense. Then again, nothing in 2020 makes sense .

A side from the 7-L ayer B urrito, a lot of other stuff is getting the ol’ heave-ho. If you have a special place in your heart for any of these items, you’d better get them quick before they’re cruelly ripped from you in August:

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Nachos Supreme

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Mini Skillet Breakfast Bowl

Our Taco Bell contact , who remains firmly in my prayers, did share one bit of happy news : while Quesaritos will be removed from menus in restaurants, they will still be available online and in the app, so they’re not actually going anywhere. They’re just being coy for some reason.

Original post, July 17, 2020: Rumors began spreading this week via r/LiveMas, the self-described “subreddit for all things Taco Bell,” that the beloved faux Mexican chain was planning to update its menu starting August 13.



A Taco Bell employee reported that the Grande Nacho Box was returning, but the big news was that a whole bunch of items were about to be discontinued: Quesaritos, Loaded Grillers, Triple Layer Nacho, Beefy Frito Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Nacho Supreme, everything with potatoes, and, most tragically, the 7-Layer Burrito (though that last item remains unconfirmed).

We’ve lost so much already this year, starting with the Cool Ranch Doritos Loco Taco. Do we have to lose the 7-Layer Burrito, too?

Already the Redditors have planned campaigns to save the potatoes, which, as we should all know by now, are essential to the best version of a Mexican Pizza. Some have suggested using reverse psychology since, as one argues, “If you ask Taco Bell to keep an item on the menu they’ll get rid of it, but constantly bring back things people don’t care that much about as LTOs.”

People of America, it’s time to act. Raise your voices. Soften Taco Bell’s hard-shell heart into a merciful tortilla, expansive enough to hold all seven layers. Now is the time!