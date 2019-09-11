Photo: Taco Bell

I would venture a guess that over 90% of American vegetarians have eaten at least one 7-layer burrito from Taco Bell in their lifetime, a menu item that should be considered as iconic as the Big Mac or that chicken sandwich. For decades Taco Bell was just about the only fast food restaurant where you could grab a decent meat-free meal, back before every drive-thru served up a fake-beef patty between two buns. Taco Bell has had a vegetarian option on the menu since the day they opened (hola frijoles!), and is currently only quick-service restaurant to offer menu items that have been certified by the American Vegetarian Association. Now they’re about to remind all you herbivores out there about something called brand loyalty with their “new” vegetarian menu.



In a move that reminds us that “the brand has been quietly championing vegetarian items for years,” Taco Bell announced tomorrow is the launch date for the menu—which is mostly just a grouping of meat-free items it already serves. Featured items include the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, the Black Bean Quesarito and—but of course—the 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito. Other, more snackable items like Cheesy Potato Tacos and Triple Layer Nachos will remain on the menu in their usual places, but will now be marked with a symbol to help customers identify them as vegetarian. We’re not sure how long the faux-meat fad will last at other fast food restaurants, but we’re pretty sure that Taco Bell will always remain a safe space for the meatless masses.