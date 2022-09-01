Taco Bell has a way of playing with our emotions. Beloved menu items leave and then come back left and right—most recently the Mexican Pizza returned to great fanfare in May only to quickly disappear again because demand was too high. Taco Bell’s TikTok musical starring Dolly Parton, Mexican Pizza: The Musical, went through a similar cycle. First, it was announced that it would premiere on May 26 and then Taco Bell postponed it the day it was scheduled to be released. Well, mark your calendars, because according to Consequence of Sound, both the musical and the menu item are set to return on September 15—and it sounds like this time the Mexican Pizza is back for good.



Everything we know about the Taco Bell TikTok musical

Today Taco Bell not only gave a sneak peek at one of the musical’s songs on its TikTok account with musicians Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, but also used that song to announce that the Mexican Pizza will be coming back... forever.

“The Mexican Pizza is back to be with you forever,” says Abigail Barlow. “So naturally we wrote it a little love song,” Bear replies. The song then proceeds to go much harder than it has any right to.

According to Consequence of Sound, the musical stars Dolly Parton, Doja Cat (who released a Mexican Pizza anthem of her own), and TikToker Victor Kunda, who got the attention of Taco Bell back in March when he posted a video imagining Doja Cat’s song as a musical. Very prescient, Victor!

The loose narrative of the musical is extremely meta, following the “harrowing” story of the people who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza via ( you guessed it) TikTok. The musical was originally only supposed to be two acts, but Taco Bell has thrown in a surprise extra third act to make up for the delay in its release .

There’s little information available about the runtime and number of songs viewers can expect, but strangely enough there’s precedent from which we might pull context clues : TikTok’s unofficial Ratatouille musical featured 12 original songs, while The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical featured 15 songs, also co-written by Barlow and Bear; i t’s safe to say we can expect something similar for Taco Bell’s project. Barlow and Bear also went on to win a Grammy for their Bridgerton project—if they repeat that success for this soundtrack, it has to go down in history as the first fast- food-inspired Grammy.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical premieres on Taco Bell’s TikTok on September 15 at 8 p.m. EST, the same day the Mexican Pizza returns for good . We’ll be holding Taco Bell to these promises. N ow we will soon have a lasting artifact of this tumultuous time in the Mexican Pizza’s existence thanks to Dolly Parton, Doja Cat, and TikTok.



