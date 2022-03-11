It’s a well-documented fact that rapper Doja Cat loves Taco Bell. Unfortunately for her, however, the one item she desires most, the Mexican Pizza, is no longer on the menu (though that may change soon). She’s lamented about it frequently on social media, and now she’s written a song about it, which she recently posted to TikTok.

Advertisement

“Hi,” she says in the video. “I made a song about Mexican Pizza because I love it so much. I wish that Taco Bell didn’t discontinue it a year ago, and this led me to this monstrosity of a beat that I just made, and I wrote a verse and I hope you like it. And if you don’t, I understand. So let’s go. ”

Go ahead and give it a listen. The fact that she calls it “a monstrosity of a beat” is already pretty funny, but what’s even better is that it’s built around a sample of the signature “bell toll” sound from Taco Bell commercials added in as a percussive element. That’s fuckin’ genius.

The lyrics are as follows:

I got beans

I need meat

﻿I need a shell with the sauce and cheese

Give you hell if you cross me

We bout to throw hands if

You wan try me

This ain’t been new

I will end you

If you ever dare to go

Discontinued

I don’t share when I read

From menu

Y’all want erything I eat I

been thru

Yes I eat I eat I eat

I like my pizza w refried

beans

Peep my ad

Search YouTube

This aint even Mexican food

But I don’t care when the

clock hits 2 AM

PM if that is your mood

Mexican pizza is the pizza for you and me Mexican pizza is the pizza, yeah

It’s catchy, clever, and an all-around earworm. But, as the cynic in you may have suspected, it appears as if it’s not a pure labor of love. Doja Cat’s love of the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is real, but as far as this TikTok is concerned, she’s getting paid to rap about the damn thing (“peep my ad”!) . She revealed this fact in the prior video she posted , one captioned “somebody gettin cussed out.”

“I’ve got to do this fuckin’ TikTok, where I do like— everyone’s calling it a jingle, it’s for Taco Bell, ” she says in the video. “They want me to rap about Mexican Pizza... Just so you know, it’s contractual. ”

Advertisement

The fact that it’s sponsored might explain some of the reluctance and/or self-awareness she appears to display as she raps. One caption comes up near the end of the song that just says, “god help us all.”

Sigh. For a few seconds there, an innocent part of me thought that she was just a fan doing this purely out of love —and perhaps that really is how this microscopic social media campaign started out at some point. My suspicions started firing off when I read through those lyrics . But now I’m guessing (and hoping) that this is a prelude to drum up publicity for the actual re release of the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza. Great. Now I can’t get that bell sound out of my head.

Advertisement



