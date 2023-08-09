Sorry, New Jersey, You’re Not Getting Free Taco Bell

The ownership battle over the term “Taco Tuesday” might be over— Taco Bell won, with Taco John’s surrendering its federal trademark — but we’re all still experiencing the fallout from this landmark legal decision. For the next four Tuesdays ( August 15 to September 5) , Taco Bell plans to celebrate its win by giving away free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to customers via the Taco Bell app (no purchase necessary). That means f our free tacos can be yours— provided you live anywhere but New Jersey .

CNN reports that the Garden State is being left out of the Taco Tuesday promotion, and it all comes down the the term “Taco Tuesday ” itself.

Why Taco Bell won’t give away free tacos in New Jersey

Sorry, New Jersey, no free Doritos Locos Tacos for you. If you were paying attention to the finer details of the Taco Tuesday fight, you might recall that there’s only one state in which the term “Taco Tuesday” is still trademarked by a local business, rather than by the national Taco John’s chain . In New Jersey, the trademark is owned by a local business called Gregory’s, and that continues to be true regardless of any Taco Bell litigation.

Gregory’s resistance to Big Taco is admirable and all, but that means the citizens of New Jersey are left in a bit of a lurch . At least they can proudly celebrate other local delicacies that the rest of us can only dream of .

Taco Bell’s other Taco Tuesday deals

On Tuesday, September 12, Taco Bell will also be partnering with DoorDash to subsidize your meal (assuming you want tacos) . The company has set aside $5 million to cover a part of any order placed through DoorDash at participating vendors that sell Mexican food. While the finer details have yet to be relased, we’ll keep a close eye on them, because we love free food as much as you do.

It looks like the fight to release Taco Tuesday from Taco John’s grasp has benefited us all, except for about 9 million understandably grumpy folks in the Northeast . For them, there’s always Gregory’s.