Say it ain’t so! Eat This, Not That is reporting that the new Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco (try typing that three times fast) appears to have stealthily been removed from Taco Bell’s online menu. If you recall, we loved it for its soft pillowy flatbread and for the fact that it was a manageable size. Hey, I was a fan too, so if it’s gone, I will cry tears of ultimate sadness.

The fried chicken sandwich-taco hybrid came out on September 2, and disappointed fans are finding that it’s suddenly disappeared in multiple places, including from some stores. There’s a Reddit thread asking, “Did they discontinue the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco?” Users are reporting different experiences depending on their locations.

First off, if you go to the Taco Bell website, you’ll find that its product page says “This item is no longer available.” That’s not a good sign.

One Reddit user said, “Yes, Sadly it’s Gone Now!”

But other users have what appears to be insider intel. One commenter, allegedly an employee, said, “Yes and no. We’re selling them until we run out. Probably by mid next week they’ll be gone, depending on the stock of other stores. Also you can’t order them on the mobile app anymore, only in person. And it’s not advertised either.”

Out with the few-weeks-old and in with the new, I guess. There’s already some fresh stuff on the menu. One of the newest items is called the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco, and Taco Bell describes it as “A white-corn shell, freshly fried daily, with a melted layer of our three-cheese blend and nacho cheese sauce and filled with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and real shredded cheddar cheese.” The Cheesy Gordita Crunch, one of the items that was cut from the Taco Bell menu in the Great Culling (RIP Mexican Pizza), is now back for a limited time too.

So if you were a fan of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, you’d better sprint over to your nearest Taco Bell to order in person. Otherwise you might already be out of luck.