No secret is safe in the age of the internet. Even with top-notch security, no company can fully control the sanctity of its classified information, because it cannot control the free will of man. (Yet.) So until it can replace all its fickle human employees with loyal, trustworthy robots, Taco Bell should expect that all of its secrets will eventually be leaked to the public, because we are an impatient society hungry for fast food intel. And that intel involves chicken wings.

For the uninitiated, Taco Bell rolls out an updated specials menu (known as “Experiences”) every few weeks, which normally features a mix of limited-time-only favorites and brand-new specialty items that were previously only available in select test markets. An internal marketing bulletin outlining the details of Experience 6, which will run October 7 to November 11, was leaked to the Taco Bell subreddit earlier this month (h/t to Eat This Not That for first making us aware of the story). On the menu this time around are chicken wings, which apparently every fast food chain must now legally offer in order to maintain their fast food accreditation.

While the veracity of this leak has yet to be confirmed, other Redditors have since posted release schedules, digital menus, and employee training videos for Experience 6, so we’ll allow ourselves to get irrationally excited. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming to a Taco Bell near you:

The Taco Bell Crispy Melt is an upgraded version of the chain’s classic Crunchy Taco, and it debuted in the greater Detroit area last summer. It begins with a fried white corn shell, which is filled with a liquid layer of nacho cheese sauce that’s been mixed with a three-cheese blend. Next it’s filled with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar.

With breakfast returning to Taco Bell Toasted Breakfast Burritos.

In the Cravings Box $5 Cantina Crispy Melt Taco Box, a three-item meal box showcasing the new taco, and is reintroducing the Deluxe Cravings Box, a four-item deal that includes a burrito, a chalupa, a taco, and a side of chips.

As for beverages, the new Cherry Twilight freeze is an upgrade of existing favorite, adding a sweet red cherry swirl to Taco Bell's famous Blue Raspberry Freeze.

Perhaps the biggest news of all is that Crispy Chicken Wings will be coming to Taco Bell's menu, but only from October 27 until November 2. The new bone-in wings will be battered and deep fried before being dusted with Mexican queso seasoning and served with a side of ranch dressing.

This is Taco Bell’s first foray into the chicken wing game, so we’ll try not to make the mistake of being overly optimistic, since we’ve been burned by this sort of thing before.

Which items are you most excited to try?