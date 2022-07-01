Cheez-Its have entered the Taco Bell Extended Culinary Universe. For two weeks, the experimental fast food stalwart is product-testing a new innovation in Irvine, California : the Big Cheez-It, reported to be 16 times bigger than a normal piece. It’s the focal point of two new dishes, a C runchwrap and a tostada. Taco Bell has a history of trying things out at the nexus of pop culture and snack food, and the Big Cheez-It does feel like one of those ideas you wish you had. It makes sense! The salty, mild cheddar taste of the Cheez-It seems like the perfect bedfellow for Taco Bell’s staples while also appealing to Taco Bell’s energetic fanbase. Does it deliver on its promise?

Where to find Taco Bell’s Big Cheez-It

I arrive at the Big Cheez-It’s Taco Bell test location in a nondescript Orange County mall. Little do the shoppers at Walm art or GNC know that they are at the epicenter of the fast food world.

There is a genial energy in the lobby, where people are pleasantly realizing they’re in on a small secret: customers ogle the menu, friends laugh together, and everyone’s phones are out, taking pictures of the new items. Soon, the cars angling for the drive-thru will put the parking lot in gridlock, but in the dining room we have forgotten the pain of the outside world. Here, t here is only the satisfaction of a crowd trying something for the first time. I mean, let’s be serious here: W ho wouldn’t want to try a Big Cheez-It?

Big Cheez-It Tostada ( $2.49)

The Tostada here is a revelation, because the Cheez-It works so well as a base. It’s more substantial than you might assume, holding up the beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream without feeling flimsy. There’s a satisfying crunch. What the Big Cheez-It does here is justify its size. The classic cracker is a great snack, but super-sizing it gives the Cheez-It more density: it is a stable vessel that makes all the sense in the world as you eat it.

The T ostada is not as messy as I expected, either, with the Cheez-It keeping its form when I took a bite and not collapsing into pieces. The toppings complement the cheddar cracker, and the sour cream is an especially exciting counterpoint. Turns out Cheez-Its and sour cream are a match made in heaven. (Heaven here is the suburban sprawl of Irvine, California).

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme ($4.29)

Here, the Cheez-It falters for me. Whereas the T ostada gave the Big Cheez-It a place to shine as a vehicle for the ingredients, the Crunchwrap Supreme suffocates it. Underneath all the beef and sour cream it’s slathered in , t he Cheez-It begins to lose its crunch . Wrapped in a tortilla, this process is catalyzed. My C runchwrap wasn’t especially crunchy, and the Cheez-It soon became more of a soft, bready layer, almost mealy, rather than its own differentiating layer.

I’d also say that this falls on ideological lines. Usually, at Taco Bell I’m getting a C halupa or S oft S hell S upreme T acos, rather than the C runchwrap. If the C runchwrap is your vibe, then I think it’s definitely worth trying. But for me, the new addition doesn’t elevate the C runchwrap into must-order territory.

Cheez-It N Dip ($1.99)

I think the real winner here is the Cheez-It N Dip . I’m not sure it’s even l is ted on the menu, but I asked the cashier if I could try both of the Cheez-It items, and he told me there were three. The third is the simplest and, to me, the most rewarding . It’s just one of the B ig Cheez-Its served with a container of nacho cheese. It costs $1.99 and feels like the p erfect afternoon snack. While the cracker is hidden inside the C runchwrap and performing the duties of Atlas in the T ostada, here is where we can appreciate the Big Cheez-It’s merits all on their own . It’s a silly food, the Big Cheez-It, but it’s a sight to behold. Plus, it goes great with extra cheese.

For my money, I’m picking up a Big Cheez-It Tostada with a Cheez-It N Dip tucked away for a snack a little later.



