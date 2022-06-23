Though I catch a lot of flak for it, I love Taco Bell and none of your scorn is going to take that love away from me. Part of why I love it so much is because it’s willing to fool around in its kitchen and roll out ridiculous things like unexpected chicken wings and Flamin’ Hot Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. We keep our ears to the ground when it comes to Taco Bell testing new items, and Reddit’s clued us in on a very intriguing item that’s sure to turn some heads. Shoutout to my fiancée for finding it last night and excitedly showing me while we were on the couch.

The Reddit thread shows a screenshot of its menu through the app, at a location in Irvine, California (2222 Barranca Parkway, to be specific), the city where Taco Bell is headquartered. And the test items include an ingredient that’s both funny and interesting: a giant Cheez-It.

How Taco Bell is using Cheez-Its i n i ts dishes

The Cheez-It is employed in two items, a tostada and a Crunchwrap (!!!). The tostada is topped with seasoned ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. The Crunchwrap looks like a typical version, except the inner tostada element is replaced with the giant Cheez-It. Holy crap, guys.

My first reaction was to laugh. My second reaction was pure intrigue, baby. A giant Cheez-It sounds like a lot of fun (but probably crumbly), and it’d offer some crunch along with some tangy salty crackery goodness. Would it be too salty? Probably. T-Bell’s not exactly known as being blood pressure friendly. But still , these creations sound at the very least, fun.

While i t sounds good on paper, in practice, other chains have tried fucking around with Cheez-Its to mixed reactions . Pizza Hut made this weird stuffed Cheez-It novelty that was only okay, in our opinion, but the thing is, it was mostly just shaped like a Cheez-It and not really flavored like one.

Of course, it’s Reddit, so at first I had my initial hesitations, but my fiancée had already done the hard work of scoping out that location’s menu. I can personally attest that the Cheez-It items are on there. Test items don’t often make it to market, so whether or not we’ll all see them is anyone’s guess. But here’s to hoping, at least for my sake.