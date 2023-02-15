Subway Is for Sale

Like some singles on Valentine’s Day, Subway is looking the right match. The sandwich chain is on the market and ready to explore its options, per a press release on the Subway website.



The short, vague press release doesn’t reveal much regarding the potential sale. In fact, it seems designed to head off any speculation at the pass. “There is no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur,” the statement reads in part. “The company does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until it has been completed.” Subway has hired J.P Morgan to advise in the search for a buyer.

Though this statement was released February 14, CNBC notes that the potential sale was reported by the Wall Street Journal over a month ago.

Advertisement

It’s hard to tell whether Subway’s sale exploration is a sign of trouble or just an attempt to strike while the iron is hot. The chain has certainly had its ups and downs in recent years, making it difficult to fully determine where it stands. Not to mention the fact that the sandwich chain is privately owned and thus not required to share financial results; it only recently began doing so via press releases.

On the one hand, Subway ended 2022 exceeding global sales projections, boasting eight consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth. However, the journey to these successful quarters has been littered with hits and misses. In 2021, Subway launched its Eat Fresh Refresh program, a transformation that included tweaks to the menu and an improved online ordering experience. At the same time, Subway was committing to growth outside the U.S. only.

G/O Media may get a commission 33% off Sobro Smart Coffee Table The coffee table of the future.

It's a coffee table with a fridge, high-quality Bluetooth speaker, LED lights, and plenty of outlets to spare. Buy for $1000 at Wayfair Advertisement

In 2022, the brand took a bigger swing by releasing the Subway Series menu, an overhaul that offered customers a streamlined selection of 12 signature sandwiches that each aligned with one of four menu categories: Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken, and Clubs. The menu overhaul has proven to be a success, with Subway claiming “record-setting sales” over the past 18 months .

N on-traditi onal locations are another strategy that has worked out well for Subway . Venues such as c ollege campuses, airports, and convenience stores comprise 25% of the chain’s entire North American portfolio and had an average 13% increase in same-store sales at the beginning of 2022 compared to 2021. Subway also debuted an AI-powered grab-and-go vending machine in 2022 and made plans to roll out more.

Advertisement

Subway noted in its press release that it still plans to focus on these revamps and will “ continue to execute against its multi-year transformation journey.” If the brand does find a buyer , the Wall Street Journal estimates that Subway could go for more than $10 billion . Additionally, Nation’s Restaurant News reports that this would be the largest sale since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin’ in 2020 for $11.3 billion.

That is a lot of money to gamble on a chain that still looks to be “finding itself.” Who knows if Subway is really ready for such a big commit ment ? Thank goodness it’s just playing the field for now, letting everyone know it’s available .