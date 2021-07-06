Photo : Subway

Subway is back in the news today, and this time, it’s not because of controversy. There’s no new eye-opening news about their founder or more hubbub regarding their tuna sandwiches. Instead, Subway has taken control of the narrative: the chain has announced in a press release this morning that there will be a menu transformation at every location, including an addition of new ingredients and an improved online ordering experience. The program is called Eat Fresh Refresh, and it starts on July 13.

There’s two new types of loaves coming to the Subway nearest you: Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain. The recipes have been in the works for over two years now. You can also expect thinner slices of ham and turkey, a hickory-smoked bacon, smashed avocado, fresh mozzarella from BelGioioso, and a new parmesan vinaigrette. There’ll also be new pre-designed sandwiches for those of you who don’t want to do the point-and-choose thing.

There will be new mobile app dashboard to improve the ordering experience, with a more organized flow and better out-of-stock notifications. And you can expect to see some redesign work and remodels at some locations as well. Every shop will be closed on July 12 starting at 6 p.m. (which isn’t a break, so much as it is a mandatory time to implement changes) and will reopen the next day. As compensation, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., each Subway location will be giving away up to 50 free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sandwiches.

One thing that’s not changing, however, is the tuna. Here’s what Subway had to say about it:

While many of Subway’s core protein choices were improved as part of the Eat Fresh Refresh, one ingredient that doesn’t need an upgrade is the Subway high quality, premium tuna. Subway sources tuna from leading global food suppliers that have a reputation for working diligently with food safety and quality experts to ensure consistent, high quality products at every stage of the supply chain. The 100% wild caught tuna remains a fan favorite among sub lovers.

Subway is sticking to the tried and true tuna sandwiches, and that’s that. There’s absolutely no news about how the corporate office plan to treat franchisees in the future, either. That might have been better news than new smashed avocado and different loaves of bread, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see on that front.