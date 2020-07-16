Start brainstorming the ice cream flavor of your dreams, everyone

Photo : Jane Khomi ( Getty Images )

When every day on the calendar is National Something Day, you knew it was only a matter of time before ice cream popped up as the celebration du jour. July 19 is National Ice Cream Day, apparently, and while most of you probably didn’t know that, now that you do, you’re more than welcome to celebrate it all the same. (May we recommend celebrating with this recipe, or this one, or this one?)

Haagen-Dazs, unlike the rest of us, is ready and rarin’ to go with its National Ice Cream Day celebrations. It has announced via press release that on July 19 it will launch its Fantasy Flavor Scoop Off, which invites fans to submit their most original favor ideas via Instagram. These ideas will be evaluated by contest officials and the top eight ideas will compete in a flavor bracket, subject to a public vote. According to the press release, the grand prize winner will receive “15 handmade cartons of the winning, customized fantasy flavor, 24 coupons for a year’s worth of ice cream, Häagen-Dazs swag like ice cream scoops, and the ultimate (and delicious) bragging rights.”

We’ve shared some of our own brilliant ideas for new flavors before. But this is everyone’s chance to do more than dream—we have the opportunity to shape ice cream reality as we know it. What do we have to lose? If you don’t have any good brainwaves, you could still be a good-natured troll about it and find a way to Boaty McBoatface this whole situation. The only tragedy would be if a boring flavor won. So get out there! Start brainstorming!

Here’s how it works, per the press release:

Follow Häagen-Dazs on Instagram and look for the contest announcement post on National Ice Cream Day (Sunday, July 19)

Share your most creative flavor idea in a single comment that starts with “My contest entry:” and tag a friend in the same comment

Häagen-Dazs will review each valid entry and select eight ideas to compete in the Fantasy Flavor Scoop Off bracket

The contest will remain open until July 22, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Maybe we’ll submit some ideas based off of The Takeout’s recipes. Which one would make the best ice cream...?