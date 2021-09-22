Between vaccine salads, contraband chicken, and terrifying robot updates, we’ve had some weird news this week. Let’s lighten things up with a bit of a success story, shall we? Enter Sheila Rose Marchiori, a Brazilian produce truck driver who has racked up more than 2 million followers on Instagram documenting her journeys in her bright pink long-haul truck.

Advertisement

The New York Post reports that 38-year-old Marchiori, who goes by Sheila Bellaver on social media, wants to inspire other women to enter the trucking field. She explains that her custom pink truck “represents the milestone of a winning woman who came from nowhere, from the countryside, and today has her own things.” She calls the truck (which is fully equipped with a kitchen, a TV, a DVD player, and a fridge) “a symbol of women in a very masculine world.”

With her mane of platinum blonde hair and impeccably manicured nails, Marchiori may be a touch more glamorous than your average produce transporter—but she doesn’t shy away from the intense nature of the job. “I don’t sleep,” Marchiori says. “People who transport fruit and vegetables only sleep when they arrive. It’s been 11 years of sleeping well two nights a week and look, your body gets used to it.”

More than anything, Marchiori relishes the freedom that comes with life on the road. Per the Post, Marchiori is open about getting “married as a child” and the demands of running a home at a young age. Now, she’s a single mom of four raking in the dough via her social media platforms, YouTube channel, and busy trucking business. To the haters who might look down on a buxom platinum blonde in a traditionally masculine profession, Marchiori says: “I’m not here to fight. I’m here to make history.”