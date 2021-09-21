Modern science is truly amazing. WFLA reports that scientists at the University of California-Riverside are currently working on a way to grow plants that can deliver mRNA vaccines... through your mouth. I bet people with needle aversions are breathing a huge sigh of relief right now.
For context, mRNA vaccines, which teach cells from your immune system how to recognize and fight off infectious diseases, must be stored in cold temperatures until they’re used. Otherwise, they won’t stay stable. But if the vaccines could be replicated in plant form, then edible mRNA vaccines might actually remain viable at room temperature.
The team of scientists has been awarded a $500,000 grant to research this possibility further. They’re trying to hit three goals:
1. To determine if they can deliver the DNA containing the mRNA vaccines into plant cells, where they can be reproduced
2. To prove (hopefully!) that plants can create sufficient quantities of mNRA to replace the amount in a traditional vaccine.
3. To determine the proper plant “dosages,” or how much of the plant(s) you’d have to eat to make it an effective vaccine equivalent.
“We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens,” Juan Pablo Giraldo, an associate professor in Botany and Plant Sciences at University of California-Riverside said via a press release. “Farmers could also eventually grow entire fields of it.”
The mechanism that might make this possible are chloroplasts, the handy organs inside plant cells that turn sunlight into energy. Past studies have indicated that chloroplasts can create genes that are foreign to their own plant bodies. In the current plant-grown vaccine study, researchers are using nanotechnology to make this process more productive. The nanotechnology makes it possible to deposit more genetic material within those chloroplasts.
“Our idea is to repurpose naturally occurring nanoparticles, namely plant viruses, for gene delivery to plants,” Steinmetz says. “Some engineering goes into this to make the nanoparticles go to the chloroplasts and also to render them non-infectious toward the plants.”
Vaccine salad? That sounds delicious. Think of the possibilities. How about a Caesar or wedge vaccine with plenty of dressing? Would you like your sandwich with fries or a house vaccination instead?
DISCUSSION
Drugs in a salad are a delivery system, but the scientists keep telling me research has no relation to real world applications. I think the research grants need to take a closer look at what the goals are, if the researchers are only glad to have another year’s budget in hand.
The entire concept is out the window when you consider the inability to control dosage to the point of intake. The naive will crash or banzai like Linus Pauling because they can, so this will only work in a Mars habitat where they grow the drug instead of stock it, tended by professionals. It sounds like a wondrous miracle, but taking miracles out of the hands of professionals keeps proving impossible. I’m surprised the Swiss let us have velcro. Implementation is the actual problem that science needs to understand because we’re creating the previously impossible hand over fist. Who’s funding the social science research grants?
I lost my will to live when a coworker bragged about saving money on antibiotics; she felt better after two days and stopped taking them. Why waste the cost of a ten-day drug regimen when you can stash the remainder for the next time you catch something? /s I’m embarrassed that I felt the need to indicate that was sarcasm.
Last Friday, a complete stranger on the bus started into me about how my face was pink because of the toxins building up in my body from military chemtrails and cleaning products from the COVID-19 response. I was thinking about taking my jacket off because I felt hot, but it was the toxins getting me. That person will never, ever, be able to utilize an easier or phobic-enabled drug delivery system. We’ve reached peak H.s.sapiens, where we can’t even enjoy our modernity without evolution taking two steps backwards.
We’re lucky we’re able to acquire and apply any Rx, if you consider those who are incapable. Next it’ll be government-endorsed home IoT pill dispensers, that will only release dosage based on doctor/pharma control and video or data collection for proof of intake. By then it won’t matter if it’s a real conspiracy because we’ll have enabled the possibility anyway. Just, I don’t know, let disease cull the herd I guess, and leave the salads alone.