Photo : Gwen Ihnat

The temperatures are climbing, the birds are singing, and more and more Americans are flashing their COVID-19 vaccination cards on Instagram. Yes, readers, it’s springtime, and life may soon return back to semi-normal. (Assuming continual vaccination, social distancing, and masking efforts to stave off the dreaded virus variants.)



For a lot of us, semi-normal life means a gradual return to office culture—which means stepping away from our homemade pancake lunches and re-entering the realm of the portable feast. Enter the mighty sandwich, the two-handed nosh that offers salvation to office workers everywhere. But as we eventually ease back into cubicle life, we’re leaving the damp PB&Js and wilted lettuce wraps in the Before Times. And while we may still be weeks away from reuniting with our desk cacti, it’s never too early to start preparing. Read on for our favorite sandwich recipes for a low-effort, flavor-packed lunch or dinner.

