Is it just me, or are rare colorful lobsters technically a little less rare every time we find them? Just me? All right, I guess we should give the people what they want: Employees at a Red Lobster location in Hollywood, Florida recently discovered a bright orange lobster in the restaurant’s shipment—a one-in-30-million find for the restaurant chain.

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, the vibrant sea creature was affectionately named Cheddar (after Red Lobster’s famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits) and given a new home at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.

Give us the full lobster rainbow

We at The Takeout have become avid collectors of stories about colorful lobsters that defy the odds. The ultimate dream is to assemble a whole rainbow of crustaceans and have a Little Mermaid-style Under the Sea party. On the guest list would be all the very rare and uniquely colored lobsters found in the ocean in recent years. To name just a few:

Advertisement

Cheddar is the fourth of its color to be found over the last two years. A pair of ultra-rare orange lobsters ended up in the same tank at a UK supermarket in 2021 and yet a nother was found in 2020 by Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar in Eastham, Massachusetts.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 47% for Prime Day LG OLED 48" 4K Smart TV Smarter than your last TV

Use voice commands to stream your favorite content or game into the night. This crystal-clear OLED TV is nearly half-price during Amazon Prime Day Buy for $797 at Amazon Advertisement

Though Cheddar might not be entirely unique, it doesn’t take away from the way this lobster stands out in a crowd. Unfortunately, according to the press release, it’s the bright color that makes these bugs most noticeable to predators. So I guess it’s lucky that we humans spare them because of their beauty.

We’re closer than ever to forming a full lobster rainbow. We just need a yellow and a green lobster to claw their way into someone’s net eventually, just as their predecessors managed to claw their way into people’s hearts.

Advertisement



