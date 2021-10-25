Okay. I have a confession: I’ve got an unhealthy obsession with Red Lobster. I think it’s because of the fond memories I have as a kid of the place. We only went a handful of times back then, but the smell of butter and cooked seafood is permanently tattooed on my brain. As an adult, I’ve learned that the food is expensive and mostly only okay, except during Endless Shrimp, when Red Lobster turns into a living paradise of all-you-can-eat crustaceans.

Advertisement

Through the years, however, Red Lobster’s managed to find its way into home kitchens, with a delicious and admirably accurate rendition of its famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits in package mix form. There’s also a gluten free version of the biscuits, along with a Rosemary Garlic Parmesan version, which you also can get at grocery stores. Hey, maybe you can try them with my Papa John’s garlic sauce scampi.

Satiating your Cheddar Bay Biscuit cravings has become even easier, because now, you can purchase them in a frozen, ready-to-bake form, exclusively at Walmart. This information comes to The Takeout via press release. They were released to the wild on October 24, which means you should start seeing them in the freezer aisle now.

Making them is easy. All you need to do is put them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper, and pop them in a preheated 350 degree F oven for 25-30 minutes. Then you brush the biscuits with melted butter mixed with the garlic herb seasoning packet included in the box, and you’re good to go.

If you’re wondering why you’d bother getting frozen biscuits instead of making the box version, it’s to avoid messing up a bowl with batter. Any excuse to be avoid cleaning up later sounds good to me. If any of you give these a shot soon, sound off in the comment section, because I’m wondering if it’s worth a rare trip to Walmart for me. Ugh. Now I’m craving those damn biscuits. I have nobody to blame but myself.