One lobster, two lobster, Red Lobster, blue lobster

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio has one Red Lobster.
A small city does not need two Red Lobsters.
And a delivery that went to said Red Lobster
Had crabs, and shrimp, and a rare blue lobster!
A blue lobster’s no average lobster, you see
Its color’s a genetic anomaly!
Just one in 2 million lobsters is blue
They don’t go on a plate—no!—they belong in a zoo!
The employees all loved their new friend Clawde
But where to find him a home where he would be adored?
A place where he’d live as a jolly old soul,
Where he’d never end up on a hot buttery roll.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium then said
To bring Clawde to Akron Zoo to rest his lobster head.
The zoo built him a tank, named it “Clawde’s Man Cave”
It’s in Komodo Kingdom, where the cold-bloods are displayed.
Now Clawde can be a big blue star
A unique crustacean, so striking, bizarre!
Want to see what ichthyology finds so desirous?
Well, you can’t, the zoo is closed, thanks to coronavirus.
