One lobster, two lobster, Red Lobster, blue lobster

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio has one Red Lobster.

A small city does not need two Red Lobsters.

And a delivery that went to said Red Lobster

Had crabs, and shrimp, and a rare blue lobster!

A blue lobster’s no average lobster, you see

Its color’s a genetic anomaly!

Just one in 2 million lobsters is blue

They don’t go on a plate—no!—they belong in a zoo!

The employees all loved their new friend Clawde

But where to find him a home where he would be adored?

A place where he’d live as a jolly old soul,

Where he’d never end up on a hot buttery roll.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium then said

To bring Clawde to Akron Zoo to rest his lobster head.

The zoo built him a tank, named it “Clawde’s Man Cave”

It’s in Komodo Kingdom, where the cold-bloods are displayed.

Now Clawde can be a big blue star

A unique crustacean, so striking, bizarre!

Want to see what ichthyology finds so desirous?

Well, you can’t, the zoo is closed, thanks to coronavirus.