Popeyes jumps in to salvage Family Feud loser’s dignity

Photo : Paramount Pictures / Handout ( Getty Images )

In case you missed the clip from Family Feud Canada that went live this weekend, take a minute to watch. It is truly great—the contestant’s excitement and shimmy, the reaction of her family, the amusement of the host (who is not Steve Harvey)—and it will help you appreciate the rest of this story.



Since the clip went viral, naturally Popeyes’ social media team got wind of it. And naturally, since these people are geniuses—and since it’s entirely their fault that the name Popeyes is associated with chicken now—they promised Eve Dubois that they would make up for the $10,000 (Canadian) that she cost her family with $10,000 worth of free chicken. It’s not quite the same, but at least the Dubois family won’t have to go hungry, and that’s something, right?