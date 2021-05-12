Screenshot : YouTube ( Other

Last week, an automated pizza machine, debuted in Rome, one of the first of its kind in the city. It’s called “Mr. Go Pizza,” and it cranks out pizza in just three minutes. You can even watch the pizza bake while you wait. Pizzas between €4.50 and €6 ($5.20-$7.20), and there are four varieties available: margherita, four cheese, spicy salame, and pancetta. But not everyone is excited about the new contraption, Reuters reports.



Check out the video of how this thing works:

The machine does everything from kneading and topping the dough to baking, but the reviews of the pizzas themselves are very mixed. “It looks good but it is much smaller than in a restaurant and there is less topping,” said Claudio Zampiga, a retiree.

Fabrizia Pugliese, a university student originally from Naples, gave the pizza a thumbs down, saying it was more like a piadina, a thin unleavened bread wrap.

And Gina, another retiree who wanted to keep her last name anonymous (probably because she was ashamed she tried this machine pizza in the first place), said, “It’s OK but it’s not pizza. Terrible. Pizza really needs to be eaten hot, immediately. This doesn’t work for me.”

Robots appear to be taking over the pizza game in multiple ways, not only cooking it, but delivering it, too. You know, I’d certainly give this vending machine a shot, but so far, based on the photos and video, I’m not particularly impressed. If it eventually becomes good, though, there’s nothing to stop me from enjoying it. I still think it’s way more fun to see people making your pizza, and there’s a lot to be said for the way a cook’s instincts kick in to make sure your food is the best it can be. So I don’t think pizza professionals have all that much to worry about. For now.