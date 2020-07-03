Our best ice cream recipes to keep you sugared up this summer

Our best ice cream recipes to keep you sugared up this summer

Takeout Staff
Photo: Allison Robicelli

Is there anything better than sitting outside on a hot summer evening with a nice, cold ice cream cone? Or sitting inside with the air conditioning blasting on a gross summer afternoon with a nice, cold pint of ice cream? Summer and ice cream go together, just like winter and hot chocolate.

This summer is a little bit different. There will be a lot less of sitting elbow-to-elbow at the marble counter at your favorite old-fashioned ice cream joint and a lot more of enjoying your ice cream in the socially distanced splendor of our own homes. Sure, you could buy your ice cream from the store or off a truck, but it’s also fun to make your own. Here are some of The Takeout’s best ice cream recipes—no fancy ice cream maker required.

Perfect spumoni is all about screwing up

Technically, spumoni is a molded gelato with candied fruit and nuts, but the key to really great spumoni isn’t the flavor, but the texture, which is a bit like an icy sherbet with a smattering of chopped pistachios. You get that texture by creating large ice crystals. And you do that by letting the ice cream melt and refreeze again. Technically, that’s a mistake, but for the best spumoni, it’s perfect.

No appliance? No problem

No-Churn Tahini Ice Cream
You might think that lacking an ice cream maker is an insurmountable barrier to enjoying ice cream at home. Not so, my friend! Let us introduce you to this recipe for No-Churn Tahini Ice Cream. It’s essentially a frozen mousse—no cooking or pre-chilling or endless egg-separating needed. You make your flavor base, gently fold in whipped cream, pop it in a freezer-safe container, and freeze. And voila! Ice cream! This one has a pleasing tahini flavor that will appeal both to sophisticated palates and those that still crave peanut butter.

What’s better than an ice cream sandwich? An ice cream sandwich made with biscuits

Angel Biscuit Sandwiches With Honey And Brown Butter Semifreddo
Sometimes you get tired of ice cream cones, even waffle cones. You crave an ice cream sandwich, the kind with the soggy wafer cookie that comes off on your hand. But then you think, is there something better than this soggy wafer cookie? And there is: a biscuit. Specifically, a yeasty angel biscuit that won’t fall apart on you. Combined with honey and a brown butter semifreddo (which also requires no extra appliances to make), it’s like the best version of biscuits and honey. And an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast.

Consider the pudding pop

Flan Pudding Pops
Since we’re talking about novelties here, do you remember the Jello pudding pop? We recently gave it an update with flan. During the testing process, we noticed it looked a little more... anatomical than it probably should have. Still, it tasted good. And if the shape bothers you, go ahead and use a square mold. Either way, it’s still delicious, because how could you argue that caramel isn’t better than plain old vanilla pudding?

Turn tragedy into tastiness

Melted Ice Cream Bun Pudding
One of the hazards of opening up a pint of ice cream is that when it melts, there’s no unmelting it. It will never be the same. But don’t despair! Instead, combine it with the excess hot dog and hamburger buns you bought for summer barbecues before remembering that you can’t have as many people over this summer. Add a few eggs, and you’ll have a glorious bread pudding. That, friends, is pulling deliciousness from the jaws of despair.

Don’t forget about your dog

Don’t feed your dog human ice cream—make them their very own!
Dogs love ice cream! Dogs also love eating garbage and their own poop, but canine ice cream is way better for them. It’s also very easy for you, a human, to make. Just put some yogurt into a blender with anything your dog likes to eat (provided it’s safe for dogs to eat), scoop it into a freezer-safe container, chill for a while, and you’ve got a surefire pet bribe. As one dog baker told us, “Once you start making dog treats, you become the most popular dog person in the universe.”

Protect your ice cream

Freezer burn,” says pastry chef Frederick Aquino, “is caused by air, water evaporation, and improper storage.” You can’t do much about air and water, but you can learn to store your ice cream properly to so that a gross and noxious icy fur doesn’t ruin your leftovers. Be vigilant! The only thing more precious than a container of ice cream from the store is ice cream you made yourself.

