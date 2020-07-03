Our best ice cream recipes to keep you sugared up this summer

Spumoni Photo : Allison Robicelli

Is there anything better than sitting outside on a hot summer evening with a nice, cold ice cream cone? Or sitting inside with the air conditioning blasting on a gross summer afternoon with a nice, cold pint of ice cream? Summer and ice cream go together, just like winter and hot chocolate.



This summer is a little bit different. There will be a lot less of sitting elbow-to-elbow at the marble counter at your favorite old-fashioned ice cream joint and a lot more of enjoying your ice cream in the socially distanced splendor of our own homes. Sure, you could buy your ice cream from the store or off a truck, but it’s also fun to make your own. Here are some of The Takeout’s best ice cream recipes—no fancy ice cream maker required.