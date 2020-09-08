You, too, can make vegan cookie dough ice cream in your blender

Plant-Based Cookies ’n Cream Vanilla Ice Cream Photo : William Morrow & Dey Street Books

I’ve never been much for the inspirational world of #wellness Instagram, so before I received a copy of Plant Over Processed by Andrea Hannemann, I wasn’t aware of her @earthyandy alter ego, nor that over a million people follow along with her plant-based lifestyle. I’m glad I didn’t, because scrolling through the hundreds of photos she’s shared, I was seething with the sort of jealously that could have overshadowed one heck of a delightful cookbook. You know that fantasy everyone has about running away to a tropical island? Earthy Andy is living that life in Hawaii, and she’s doing it better than I ever could. She, her husband, and their three sons frolic on the beach, do yoga together in the sand, and splash each other in sapphire blue waters, all while eating amazing-looking food. I mean, just look at this.



It’s never too late to follow your dreams, and while I’m probably not running away to Hawaii just yet, I’ve been trying to adopt a more plant-based diet for the good of my health and the planet. I might have missed my chance to live that sweet sun and surf lifestyle, but thanks to the easy, working-parent-friendly vegan recipes in Plant Over Processed, at least my digestive system gets to live the dream.

Plant-Based Cookies ’n Cream Vanilla Ice Cream

Reprinted with permission from Plant Over Processed by Andrea Hannemann



For the cookie dough:

3 tablespoons vegan butter or coconut oil

1/2 cup natural peanut butter

1/2 cup packed coconut sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 cup all-purpose gluten-free flour

1/4 cup vegan chocolate chunks

1 to 2 tablespoons oat milk

For the ice cream base:

6 frozen ripe bananas, sliced

1/4 cup plant milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 scoop vanilla plant protein powder (optional)

To make the cookie dough, mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl until well combined. Wrap in wax paper and store in an airtight container in the freezer.

To make the ice cream base, place all the ingredients in a high-powered blender. Blend until thick and creamy and ice cream–like. Take half of the cookie dough mixture and roughly chop it (freeze the rest for up to 3 months). Tip the contents of the blender into a large bowl or container and fold through the chopped cookie dough, leaving some extra to decorate the top. Cover and place back in the freezer for an extra hour or two for added thickness.

NOTE: If you’re not using a high-powered blender, add extra milk in the ice cream base to get to a smooth consistency.