The Popeyes chicken sandwich might have healing powers

Another week, another Popeyes-dominated news cycle—and this time, the company has turned its all-seeing eye to the NFL. During yesterday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs sported a pair of Popeyes-branded cleats heralding the return of its chicken sandwich: “It’s back,” the blaze orange shoes state simply. Across the toes are the words “OPEN SUNDAY,” likely a reference to Chick-Fil-A’s policy of being closed on Sundays. (Let’s hope we don’t soon see the opening of an Eat Mor Chikin Arena in retaliation of this NFL-scale shade.)

Meanwhile, across the pond, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-3 in London on Sunday, a notable win given that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had been healing from his injury last week after taking a foot to his eye in a game against the Raiders. What aided his speedy recovery? Only that notorious protein we all know and love: “The eye is great,” Watson said. “The key is, it was the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week. That helped the eye.”

Eagle-eyed viewers might note the timing of Watson’s delicious dietary regimen and wonder where he was getting that spicy chicken prior to the nationwide re-release of the sandwich, since Popeyes only officially brought it back on Sunday. Others might ponder the medicinal qualities of the sandwich: Is it chock-full of Vitamin A, or maybe riboflavin, which might help aid vision and heal damaged eye tissues? But the most skeptical among us are probably asking, “Did Watson perhaps get paid to say that, and was that payment served up on some buttery brioche?”