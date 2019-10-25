Hallelujah! Popeyes chicken sandwich is risen

Rejoice and be glad, America: After a national shortage, the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich will return early next month.*



*At least at the 149 Popeyes franchises in Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma that are owned by Sun Holdings, Inc. CEO Guillermo Perales told Bloomberg on Wednesday that his restaurants were planning to hire 400 additional employees, and that two people per location would be dedicated solely to the task of making the chicken sandwich, which, as we all know now, takes 10 minutes. “The first time they weren’t ready,” Perales said.

Popeyes corporate was coy about confirming an actual return date. Restaurant Brands, Popeyes parent company, issued a statement that said only: “Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing. We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return. As soon as we’re ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!”

We’re willing to bet that someone at corporate is really, really annoyed with Perales right about now.