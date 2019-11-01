Food is delicious.
Chick-fil-A marketing people need better desk calendars

Aimee Levitt
Photo: jetcityimage (iStock)

National Sandwich Day is coming, and the folks at Chick-fil-A are really excited. So excited, in fact, that they sent out an email to their loyal customers without bothering to check which day of the week November 3 falls on this year.

November 3 is a Sunday.

Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

November 3 also happens to be the day of the long-anticipated return of the Popeyes chicken sandwich. It’s a rough day for Chick-fil-A.

“The cows sometimes get over-eager on their quest for self-preservation,” a representative for Chick-fil-A said in a statement to Business Insider. “They have been reminded that Sundays are off limits.” Silly cows.

