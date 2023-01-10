18 Netflix Cooking Shows to Watch Right Now

Cooked With Cannabis

This Gourmet Food Gets You High | Best of Cooked with Cannabis | Netflix

Cooked with Cannabis features a real “who’s who” of celebrity guests—Ricki Lake, Michael Rapaport, Alaska Thunderfuck—all tasting dishes designed to get them high. Chefs amp up everything from comfort foods to global cuisine to wedding cakes with some THC and CBD to see who can best balance delicious flavor and the perfect buzz.