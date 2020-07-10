Let’s admire cakes that look like something else

An entry at Cake International, The Sugarcraft, Cake Decorating and Baking Show Photo : Aaron Chown - PA Images ( Getty Images )

Remember the toilet paper cake? It feels like a million years ago, but back in the toilet paper shortage era of coronavirus, some bakeries thought it would be cute to make cakes that look like rolls of toilet paper. A toilet paper cake makes an appearance on this BuzzFeed video that has been making the rounds on Twitter that shows people slicing into beautifully decorated cakes that look like something else.



As someone whose attempts at cake decoration have gone no further than scrawling “Happy Birthday” in frosting, I am quite in awe of these miracles of fondant and edible paint and all the other tools people use to get cakes to look like something else. But it also makes me a bit sad: it’s like one of those episodes of The Great British Baking Show when everyone spends hours working on the showstopper and it looks absolutely gorgeous, and then Paul comes along with his big, stupid knife and callously slices it right down the middle. (I guess that’s why they always made Paul do it, because everyone hates him already.) I know the purpose of cakes is to be eaten before they turn stale, but it still makes me sad.

Anyway, admire this transient artwork and then ponder why anyone would actually want a cake that looks like a Croc or a bottle of liquid soap.