Memorial Day weekend might be prime time for hosting cookouts and grilling, but thankfully for those of us who don’t feel like busting out our own grilling tools, National Hamburger Day is Sunday, May 28. The restaurants below are not only happy to fire up the grill and deliver you a fully stacked burger, but they’re also offering deals on those burgers in honor of the manufactured holiday.

Check out all the places you can get a deal for National Hamburger Day 2023 :

Buffalo Wild Wings : Just because wings are the thing at Buffalo Wild Wings doesn't mean the brand can't serve up a smashing burger deal . For a limited time, if you purchase a hand-smashed burger you can get six boneless wings for just $1 more.

Next Level Burger : National Hamburger Day is not just for the carnivores of the world. Next Level Burger, despite its small footprint of 10 locations across the country, is the only 100% plant-based burger chain out there offering a nationwide deal on this "holiday ." If you're near one of its restaurants on May 28, score a BOGO deal on the classic burger.

: If you snooze and miss out on National Hamburger Day, or if you’re just craving beef and cheese after Memorial Day weekend festivities , you’re in luck. Every Tuesday after 5 p.m., customers who order online or in the Sonic a pp get half price on c heeseburgers. Wayback Burgers : On National Hamburger Day, all customers at Wayback Burgers can take advantage of a BOGO deal on the restaurant’s classic burgers. Never settle for one of something when you can have two of it.

If you aren’t invited to any Memorial Day weekend cookouts this year, consider satisfying your hunger with some of these solid BOGO deals. You can just tell everyone you grilled the burgers yourself.



