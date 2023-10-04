America’s Most Popular Halloween Candy by State

Though inflation has hit Americans’ grocery budgets this year, any resulting thriftiness seems to go out the window when it comes to Halloween spending. According to the National Retail Federation, seasonal sales took a massive post-pandemic rebound in 2021, rising more than any year in the prior decade, and we’ve only continued to hit record spending levels every year since. This year, we’re projected to spend a record $12.2 billion on Halloween purchases this year, with $3.6 billion of that being spent on candy. So which specific confections are Americans buying in 2023 ? CandyStore.com comes through once again with a U.S. map projecting the most popular candies state by state.

The most popular Halloween candies in 2023

Each year online vendor CandyStore.com releases insights based on more than 15 years’ worth of sales data and publishes a U.S. map noting the most popular candy picks (based on pounds sold in bulk, via CandyStore.com and other outlets ) in every state. The map above has many similar favorites as last year: Montana still loves Twix, Michigan is all about Starburst, and my home state of Illinois is still all-in on Sour Patch Kids. ( However, the data for Illinois might be skewed by my own personal level of Sour Patch Kids consumption, and if so, my apologies .)

But there are some notable differences, too. For instance, Hot Tamales are now a more popular option than Skittles (cumulatively, based on sales by weight) , a fact that could speak to our collective appetite for fiery heat in everything we eat, or perhaps to a diminished availability of Hot Tamales at retail outlets, thus driving people to purchase online. Skittles, meanwhile, are in dead heat with Sour Patch Kids, and exactly half of the top 10 Halloween candies in the United States are chocolate while the others are fruity (or candy corn) .

Here’s where each state lands in 2023 :

Alabama: Skittles

Alaskas: Twix

Arizona: Hershey Kisses

Arkansas Butterfinger

California: M&M’s

Colorado: Milky Way

Connecticut: Almond Joy

Delaware: Sour Patch Kids

Florida: Reese’s Cups

Georgia: Jolly Ranchers

Hawaii: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Idaho: Snickers

Illinois: Sour Patch Kids

Indiana: Starburst

Iowa: Reese’s Cups

Kansas: M&M’s

Kentucky: Reese’s Cups

Louisiana: Lemonheads

Maine: Sour Patch Kids

Maryland: Hershey Kisses

Massachusetts: Butterfinger

Michigan: Starburst

Minnesota: Hot Tamales

Mississippi: 3 Musketeers

Missouri: Almond Joy

Montana: Twix

Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids

Nevada: Hershey’s Mini Bars

New Hampshire: Reese’s Cups

New Jersey: Tootsie Pops

New Mexico: Hot Tamales

New York: Sour Patch Kids

North Carolina: M&M’s

North Dakota: Hot Tamales

Ohio: Blow Pops

Oklahoma: Skittles

Oregon: M&M’s

Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode Island: M&M’s

South Carolina: Skittles

South Dakota: Starburst

Tennessee: Tootsie Pops

Texas: Sour Patch Kids

Utah: Candy Corn

Vermont: M&M’s

Virginia: Butterfinger

Washington DC: M&M’s

Washington: Tootsie Pops

West Virginia: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Wisconsin: Butterfinger

Wyoming: Reese’s Cups

Are you surprised by what your state chose as its go-to Halloween candy? If you live in Ohio , you’d better say yes. Blow Pops? Who actually likes getting to the center of a Blow Pop? Truly h orrific. But then, I suppose it is spooky season.