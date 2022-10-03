Halloween candy purchases in the United States each year can tell us a lot about where we are as a country, a snapshot of the national mood as we head into the holiday season. Halloween kicks off months of indulgent snacks and purchases, and we are apparently more ready than ever to embrace that this season: according to the National Retail Federation, we’re projected to spend a collective $10.6 billion on Halloween this year, a good chunk of which will go toward candy. Which candy is your state most likely to hand out to trick-or-treaters?

The most popular Halloween candy by state

CandyStore.com has created a map representing the most popular candies by state. Keep in mind that this aggregates 15 years of bulk candy sales data from online candy purchases (both via CandyStore.com and other outlets), and online candy purchases account for 30% of all purchases. So while we can’t see the full story from this data, we can at least see where a whole lot of the money is going. Here’s the list:

​​Alabama: Skittles

Skittles Alaska: Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids Arizona: Hershey Kisses

Arkansas: Butterfinger

Butterfinger California: Reese’s Cups

Reese’s Cups Colorado: Hershey Kisses

Hershey Kisses Connecticut: Almond Joy

Almond Joy Delaware: Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids Florida: Reese’s Cups

Reese’s Cups Georgia: Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish Hawaii: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Hershey’s Mini Bars Idaho: Snickers

Snickers Illinois: Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids Indiana: Starburst

Starburst Iowa: M&M’s

M&M’s Kansas: M&M’s

M&M’s Kentucky: Reese’s Cups

Reese’s Cups Louisiana: Lemonheads

Lemonheads Maine: Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids Maryland: Hershey Kisses

Hershey Kisses Massachusetts: Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids Michigan: Starburst

Starburst Minnesota: Hot Tamales

Hot Tamales Mississippi: 3 Musketeers

3 Musketeers Missouri: Milky Way

Milky Way Montana: Twix

Twix Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids Nevada: Hot Tamales

Hot Tamales New Hampshire: M&M’s

M&M’s New Jersey: Tootsie Pops

Tootsie Pops New Mexico: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Hershey’s Mini Bars New York: Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids North Carolina: Reese’s Cups

Reese’s Cups North Dakota: Hot Tamales

Hot Tamales Ohio: M&M’s

M&M’s Oklahoma: Skittles

Skittles Oregon: M&M’s

M&M’s Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Hershey’s Mini Bars Rhode Island: Twix

Twix South Carolina: Butterfinger

Butterfinger South Dakota: Jolly Ranchers

Jolly Ranchers Tennessee: Tootsie Pops

Tootsie Pops Texas: Starburst

Starburst Utah: Tootsie Pops

Tootsie Pops Vermont: M&M’s

M&M’s Virginia: Hot Tamales

Hot Tamales Washington, DC: M&M’s

M&M’s Washington: Tootsie Pops

Tootsie Pops West Virginia: Blow Pops

Blow Pops Wisconsin: Butterfinger

Butterfinger Wyoming: Reese’s Cups

This list has a few fun takeaways; namely that Connecticut, Montana, and Rhode Island know what’s up. (Your trick-or-treaters thank you.) Hot Tamales has to be the marketing success story of the year—four different states bought this candy in bulk? Not to say this is the wrong choice, but I don’t think I’ve ever encountered a vocal Hot Tamales proponent in my life, and I make it a point to talk candy with whomever will listen.

A whopping seven states opted for Sour Patch Kids—as many as chose M&M’s!—which to me says that catering to people who don’t like chocolate, and/or those who have a peanut allergy, can translate to big business. And of course, Reese’s peanut butter cups will always have a strong showing in any list of the most popular Halloween candies, whether it’s data collected from sales figures, Google searches, or self-reported favorites.

Halloween candy brings out everyone’s inner debate team champion; even as adults, we’re transported immediately back to the era in which feverish swaps would be brokered across piles of trick-or-treat haul. How do you feel about your state’s most popular purchases? Would you be excited to see these land in your jack-o’-lantern bucket?

