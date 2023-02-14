8 of the Most Iconic Food Vehicles

Everyone remembers their first Wienermobile sighting. Maybe you were driving down the highway with friends and it suddenly appeared on the horizon: a gleaming hot dog that’s 11 feet tall, 27 feet long, and 8 feet wide. The unmistakable red and yellow of America’s favorite giant frank on wheels is always a thrill to encounter. Why travel to a roadside attraction when it can drive to you?

Brands talk a lot about “meeting consumers where they are,” but they usually mean that metaphorically. Some food companies, meanwhile, have made this commitment more literal by putting kooky vehicles on the road to dispense free samples and sow pure, unadulterated joy. With all the newfangled AI-powered research-backed marketing approaches out there, it’s worth appreciating the simple pleasures of spotting a multi-ton Goldfish cracker cruising down the road at 55 miles an hour. They might be marketing ploys, but these promotional vehicles are forever parked in our hearts.