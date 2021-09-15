Born in 1916, Mr. Peanut been an indelible piece of Americana for generations. He’s a tentpole of culture, a constant presence that has guided us through all our days. Mr. Peanut was smiling when we took our first childhood spoonfuls of peanut butter. He laughed at our drunken foibles when we visited our first bar. He watched over us at cocktail parties, baseball games, and anywhere else fine nut products are served. Mr. Peanut was always there no matter what, and because of that, we took him for granted. And then, he died.

Our nation fell into a deep state of mourning after Mr. Peanut accidentally drove the NUTtmobile off a cliff. Soon after, by the power of the father, the son, and the honey roast, he came back to life! Mr. Peanut was resurrected and born anew as Baby Nut. Because peanuts age differently than humans, it took only six months for Baby Nut to grow into a strapping young Peanut Jr., and by Christmastime, he’d become a 50-year-old peanut man going by the name of Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe.

Now finally old enough to drive once more, Mr. Peanut has new NUTmobile, and not a moment too soon: earlier this year the Planters brand was sold to Minnesota-based Hormel (manufacturer of products like SPAM and, uh, Skippy), which means Mr. Peanut is packing all his things in the car and driving to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

To celebrate the big move, Planters has convinced Mr. Peanut to open up his mobile home to two lucky guests, who will get to experience a weekend of nutty wonders. On September 17 at the stroke of noon, fans will be able to enter for a chance to book a two-night stay at the INN a NUTshell from October 1-3 by visiting MrPeanutInnANutshell.com.

Whoever is quick enough to score the reservation will, with the plus-one of their choosing, get to live life as Mr. Peanut does: in a fully immersive Planters branded experience at a waterfront site in Duluth, Minnesota. A two-night stay in the Nutmobile costs only $3.59, the same price as a jar of salted peanuts. But the vacation package also includes a $1,500 travel stipend, plus a number of activities such as hiking and kayaking. Hormel has declined to specify where, exactly, Mr. Peanut will be during the first weekend of October, so if anyone out there lives near the Skippy factory, please keep an eye out.